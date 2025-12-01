Korea Investment CORP Has $9.20 Million Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,628 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of Zillow Group worth $9,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,002,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,327,000 after acquiring an additional 412,571 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in Zillow Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,153,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,697,000 after buying an additional 271,084 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,731,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,473,000 after buying an additional 702,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,467,000 after buying an additional 69,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,584,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,636,000 after buying an additional 45,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Z opened at $74.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -529.78, a P/E/G ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 2.10. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.51 and a 12-month high of $93.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.28 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on Z. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Insider Activity

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $378,577.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 50,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,734.80. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $183,490.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 37,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,827.34. The trade was a 6.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,219 shares of company stock valued at $11,730,526. 23.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

