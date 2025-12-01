Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Position in Qiagen N.V. $QGEN

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,015 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.11% of Qiagen worth $11,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Qiagen by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,438,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,136 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,491,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,621 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Qiagen by 3,030.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,470,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,501,000 after buying an additional 4,327,934 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,732,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,756,000 after buying an additional 287,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Qiagen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,973,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,722,000 after buying an additional 393,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $47.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Qiagen N.V. has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $532.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.68 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QGEN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Qiagen from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on shares of Qiagen and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.69.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

