Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday.

KGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.69.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 9.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,309 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,233 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,280 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

