Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 21336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV had a return on equity of 145.62% and a net margin of 13.02%.The company had revenue of $728.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.40 million.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were paid a $0.1121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 424.0%. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

