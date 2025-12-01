Keybank National Association OH Sells 180,455 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,928,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 180,455 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,011,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Apple by 573,627.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,065,374,000 after buying an additional 205,656,808 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $17,472,482,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 68,190,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,870,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,706,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,220,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137,968 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

Apple Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of AAPL opened at $278.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.86. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $280.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $1,017,654.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,030.54. The trade was a 19.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

