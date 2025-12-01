Kelly O’Dwyer Acquires 32,959 Shares of HMC Capital (ASX:HMC) Stock

HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC – Get Free Report) insider Kelly O’Dwyer bought 32,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.18 per share, with a total value of A$104,776.66.

The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

HMC Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages real estate focused funds in Australia. It invests in high conviction and scalable real asset on behalf of individuals, large institutions, and super funds. The company was formerly known as Home Consortium Limited. HMC Capital Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

