Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,862 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of JNJ opened at $206.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $207.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Argus set a $210.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.