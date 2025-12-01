JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited $JKS Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,077,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 185,715 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 4.04% of JinkoSolar worth $44,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at $1,160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 7,759.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 10,941 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 18.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JKS shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on JinkoSolar from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $28.59.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $26.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.56) by $0.26. JinkoSolar had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

