iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV Stake Reduced by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 392,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,195 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $43,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,786,000. NFP Retirement Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 1,245,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,531,000 after buying an additional 388,096 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3,242.1% in the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 348,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,453,000 after buying an additional 337,699 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,795,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,417,000 after buying an additional 292,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV opened at $110.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.3705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

