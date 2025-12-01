iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF $NEAR Shares Acquired by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF makes up about 3.3% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF worth $12,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,341,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 750,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,137,000 after purchasing an additional 216,744 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 737,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,679,000 after buying an additional 174,240 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,551,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 567,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,876,000 after buying an additional 137,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF stock opened at $51.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $51.40.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

