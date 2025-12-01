Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ross Stores (ROST)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) recently:

12/1/2025 – Ross Stores had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2025 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $163.00 to $169.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $171.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $147.00 to $159.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $164.00 to $183.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $182.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2025 – Ross Stores was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/13/2025 – Ross Stores had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $170.00 to $174.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $147.00 to $163.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Ross Stores is now covered by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Ross Stores is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Ross Stores had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/13/2025 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $146.00 to $171.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $437,131.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 88,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,169,865.15. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $607,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 106,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,149,236.88. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 52,720 shares of company stock worth $7,761,212 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

