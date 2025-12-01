Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Amgen (AMGN)

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/29/2025 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/25/2025 – Amgen was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

11/25/2025 – Amgen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/24/2025 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “hold” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $343.00 to $381.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2025 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $310.00 to $370.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2025 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $342.00 to $381.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/11/2025 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $285.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at DZ Bank AG from $335.00 to $364.00.

11/8/2025 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/6/2025 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $305.00 to $315.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $288.00 to $305.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Amgen had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler.

11/5/2025 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $333.00 to $329.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $405.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/19/2025 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/11/2025 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

10/3/2025 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 73.57%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,703.50. This trade represents a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. The trade was a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

