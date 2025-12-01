Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Purchased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,026,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,614.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 48,965 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 180,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,006,000 after acquiring an additional 20,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 76,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,322,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $254.97 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $262.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.73 and its 200-day moving average is $236.12.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.