International Parkside Products (CVE:IPD) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

International Parkside Products Inc. (CVE:IPD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 12000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

International Parkside Products Stock Up 10.0%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$907,940.00, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -1.41.

About International Parkside Products

International Parkside Products Inc engages in producing and marketing of optical, screen cleaning, and eyeglass cleaning products. Its optical lens cleaning devices include LensPen, PEEPS, DigiKlear, Mini-Pro, Mini-Pro II, MicroPro, Smartphone camera cleaner, Laptop Pro, ScreenKlean, FilterKlear, DSLR Pro Kit, SensorKlear, SensorKlear Loupe Kit, SmartKlear, HunterPro Kits, Outdoor Pro Kits, FogKlear, Photo Pro Kits, Hurricane blower, and Microfiber cloth.

