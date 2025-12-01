Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.60 and last traded at $40.01. 74,161,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 102,137,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Intel from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. New Street Research upped their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

Intel Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $191.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,005.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 67.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166,238 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Intel by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,281,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,806,000 after acquiring an additional 274,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

