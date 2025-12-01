Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Chairman Acquires $405,500.00 in Stock

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) Chairman A Lorne Weil purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $405,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 572,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,172.81. This trade represents a 9.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of INSE traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $8.36. 104,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,506. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $225.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.28. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $11.61.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,176.67% and a net margin of 18.78%.The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on INSE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inspired Entertainment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 428.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.