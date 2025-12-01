Insider Selling: Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) CEO Sells 10,667 Shares of Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $803,438.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 18,006,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,257,488.60. This trade represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ URBN traded up $4.24 on Monday, reaching $78.31. 3,176,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,156. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $80.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.44.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 900.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 969,999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $69,287,000 after buying an additional 873,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $60,795,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $43,769,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,429,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 5,360.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 618,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,155,000 after buying an additional 606,831 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

