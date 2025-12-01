Insider Selling: Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells 4,592 Shares of Stock

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Stein sold 4,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.73, for a total value of $6,248,472.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $11,100,835.34. This represents a 36.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock traded down $6.13 on Monday, hitting $1,354.04. 202,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,770. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,183.60 and a one year high of $1,623.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,308.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,397.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,738.00 to $1,798.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,600.00 to $1,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Transdigm Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,576.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transdigm Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,952,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 181,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 30.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 57.9% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

