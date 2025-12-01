Insider Selling: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Insider Sells $256,233.39 in Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 10,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $256,233.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,962 shares in the company, valued at $92,433.46. The trade was a 73.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $26.58.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPRX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,495,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,018,000 after purchasing an additional 64,486 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 4,974,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,003,000 after buying an additional 2,095,291 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 3,363,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,267,000 after purchasing an additional 654,721 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,135,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,035,000 after purchasing an additional 333,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,214,000 after purchasing an additional 101,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

