Insider Buying: OMG Group (ASX:OMG) Insider Buys A$24,750.00 in Stock

OMG Group Ltd (ASX:OMG – Get Free Report) insider Alex Aleksic purchased 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$24,750.00.
OMG Group Price Performance
