Insider Buying: Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Purchases $138,320.72 in Stock

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Cohn acquired 119,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $138,320.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,395,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,807.84. This trade represents a 9.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nerdy Trading Up 7.2%

NYSE NRDY opened at $1.34 on Monday. Nerdy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $251.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.77 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 81.74%. Nerdy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nerdy Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Nerdy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,650,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,674 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter valued at $649,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter valued at $508,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nerdy by 170.7% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nerdy by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRDY. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Nerdy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nerdy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nerdy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nerdy presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on NRDY

About Nerdy

(Get Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.