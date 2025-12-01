Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 32,609 Tronox Holdings PLC $TROX

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Tronox by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Tronox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 111,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tronox by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $4.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. Tronox Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $648.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.21 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. Tronox’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROX. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tronox from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tronox from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tronox from $3.90 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

