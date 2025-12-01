Inceptionr LLC Purchases New Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3,914.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $108,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,245.48. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $136.00 target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $102.76 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.49 and a 1 year high of $132.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.25. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $802.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.530 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

