Inceptionr LLC Invests $84,000 in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. $HLX

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,338,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,430,000 after purchasing an additional 148,834 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 84.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 691,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 40,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $275,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 301,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,168.96. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of HLX stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $981.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.25%.The company had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLX shares. Wall Street Zen raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

