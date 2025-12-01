Inceptionr LLC Invests $207,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 70.8% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 91,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,566,120. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total value of $75,254.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,596.64. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,622 shares of company stock valued at $26,439,364. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXON. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $940.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $870.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $860.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.00.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $540.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $658.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $726.83. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52-week low of $469.24 and a 52-week high of $885.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 133.37, a P/E/G ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

