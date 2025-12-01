Inceptionr LLC Invests $115,000 in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMRX

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 880,471 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $339,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 60.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 596,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 224,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12,388.2% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 49,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 49,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Nikita Shah sold 131,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $1,571,723.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 146,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,123.76. The trade was a 47.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted C. Nark sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $586,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 291,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,859.88. This represents a 14.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 231,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,724 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,259.86 and a beta of 1.21. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $12.68.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 189.49%. The business had revenue of $784.51 million during the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

