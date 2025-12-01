Inceptionr LLC Decreases Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited $NOMD

Inceptionr LLC decreased its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,872 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $6,599,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 46.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,851,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,376,000 after purchasing an additional 585,054 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 70,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Nomad Foods stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $20.81.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $881.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 47.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOMD shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

