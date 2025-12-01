Inceptionr LLC Acquires New Shares in Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,558,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,592,000 after acquiring an additional 382,408 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 26.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,341,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,569,000 after purchasing an additional 282,133 shares during the period. M&G PLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,000,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 83.4% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 397,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,664,000 after purchasing an additional 180,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter worth $11,583,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Trading Up 0.0%

CCS opened at $65.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $92.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.19.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $980.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.10 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 5.16%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Century Communities

About Century Communities

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.