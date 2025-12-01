Inceptionr LLC Acquires New Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. $JAMF

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Jamf by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jamf during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Jamf in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Jamf by 19.8% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Strosahl sold 43,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $431,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,480,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,626,855.88. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $31,939.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 250,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,564.60. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Jamf from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.05 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Jamf from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Jamf Stock Performance

Shares of JAMF opened at $12.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Jamf Holding Corp. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $16.16.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Jamf had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $183.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

