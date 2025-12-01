Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives $61.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMCR. Guggenheim began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th.

In other Immunocore news, insider David M. Berman sold 22,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $803,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 4.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 805,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after buying an additional 25,186 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 0.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,678,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter worth about $663,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.06. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $40.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.32. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $103.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Immunocore’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

