Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 68,913 Shares of Perrigo Company plc $PRGO

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 91.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,913 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,073,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,487 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 5,198.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,052,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,856 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth $36,755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,520,000 after purchasing an additional 647,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,146,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,184,000 after purchasing an additional 621,155 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Perrigo from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.50.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $13.35 on Monday. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Perrigo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -305.26%.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $106,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,375 shares in the company, valued at $246,377.50. This represents a 75.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abigail Lennox bought 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $28,124.55. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,124.55. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

