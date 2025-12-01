Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 2,700 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 419,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,673,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,652,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,904,422,000 after buying an additional 691,165 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.3% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 56,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 31.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES opened at $67.18 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 10.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,129 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $300,467.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,839.55. The trade was a 11.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

