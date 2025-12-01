Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Makes New Investment in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $91,280,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 4,511.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 589,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,055,000 after acquiring an additional 576,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $50,728,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $24,434,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 549,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,924,000 after purchasing an additional 199,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:SXT opened at $97.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average is $101.61. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.25. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.14 and a 52-week high of $121.54.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Carleone bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $91,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 22,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,501.64. This trade represents a 4.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Plautz bought 2,150 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.98 per share, with a total value of $199,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,847.02. This trade represents a 253.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

