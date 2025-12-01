Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Ingevity Corporation $NGVT

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its stake in shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Ingevity by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 2.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,782,000 after buying an additional 55,488 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the first quarter valued at about $4,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingevity from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ingevity from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $52.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. Ingevity Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $60.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 84.92% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingevity Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

