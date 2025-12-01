Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Cuts Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,136,000 after purchasing an additional 147,186 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,397,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,849,000 after buying an additional 33,210 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,151,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,645,000 after buying an additional 26,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,290,000 after buying an additional 84,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,070,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,952,000 after buying an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Price Performance

NYSE OGS opened at $83.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.79. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.38 and a 1-year high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.61.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 10.76%.The company had revenue of $379.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.340-4.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.72.

ONE Gas Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

