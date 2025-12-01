Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. $GSBD

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216,640 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 19,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.0% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 100,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.5% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Insider Transactions at Goldman Sachs BDC

In related news, CEO Vivek Bantwal purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $249,920. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSBD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $9.75 price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSBD

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 36.17%.The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 110.34%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.