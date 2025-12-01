Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Buys New Stake in Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 32.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Synaptics by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $68.62 on Monday. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $89.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $292.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.93 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Synaptics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

