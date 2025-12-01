Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.75.

H has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$49.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Hydro One from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th.

Hydro One Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of H opened at C$54.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.35. Hydro One has a one year low of C$42.52 and a one year high of C$55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.31.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 2.0572195 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.3331 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.

