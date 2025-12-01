Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 33,865 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 796,687 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,865 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $59,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 464.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 139.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 69,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 40,416 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,575,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,539,000 after acquiring an additional 34,834 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $36.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $39.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

