Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 208,577 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,036,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,577 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $63,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kenvue by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,246,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,001,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,267,000 after buying an additional 604,953 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 38.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,265,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,447,000 after buying an additional 8,436,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,606,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,882,000 after purchasing an additional 633,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,346,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,490 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVUE opened at $17.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $25.17.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on KVUE. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Redburn Partners set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

