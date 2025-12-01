Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 150,935 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,935 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $61,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 61.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $258.17 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.30 and a 1 year high of $262.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 112.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CBOE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Loop Capital set a $287.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.38.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

See Also

