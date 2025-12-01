Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 11,209 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,209 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $57,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. This represents a 18.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA stock opened at $540.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.87. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $572.23.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $605.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.