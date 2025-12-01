Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 857,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $66,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 682,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 845,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,736,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $89.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -686.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.22.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Marvell Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.41.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,726,777.76. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,366.77. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

