Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 36,458 Shares of Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $42,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Expand Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the second quarter valued at about $3,625,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 200,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 61.2% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 277,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,455,000 after purchasing an additional 105,358 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Expand Energy by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expand Energy alerts:

Expand Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $122.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 0.47. Expand Energy Corporation has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $123.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $136.00 target price on Expand Energy in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXE

Expand Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.