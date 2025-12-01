Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 106,380 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 417,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $52,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.2% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 205,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 103.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,611,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,294,000 after buying an additional 820,422 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $504,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,240. This trade represents a 13.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.2%

Sun Communities stock opened at $128.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.98 and a 200-day moving average of $125.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $137.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sun Communities has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.390 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.590-6.670 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 52.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.42.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

