Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 439,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,457 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $55,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 5,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,686 shares in the company, valued at $859,619.02. This trade represents a 139.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 27,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $3,535,234.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,183,169.41. This represents a 36.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $131.34 on Monday. Northern Trust Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $135.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.46.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

