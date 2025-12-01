Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $45.46 Million Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 492,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,325 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $45,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. Loop Capital set a $161.00 target price on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.95.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $128.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.69. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $153.86. The company has a market cap of $115.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.43.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 530,949 shares in the company, valued at $59,986,618.02. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 48,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $6,798,493.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 70,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,881,930.19. This trade represents a 40.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,970,272 shares of company stock valued at $505,742,993. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

