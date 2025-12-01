Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 606,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,150 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $58,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $85.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $116.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

