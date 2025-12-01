Horiko Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Horiko Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,981 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.6% of Horiko Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Horiko Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Visa by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,789.09. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,117. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $334.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.15. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.