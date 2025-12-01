Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL) Trading Down 8.5% – Should You Sell?

Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL – Get Free Report) dropped 8.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.28 and last traded at $29.50. Approximately 354,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 465,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heartflow to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Heartflow in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Heartflow from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research raised Heartflow to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Heartflow from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Heartflow Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.95.

Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 19th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $43.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartflow in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Heartflow in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heartflow during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heartflow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Heartflow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Heartflow Company Profile

We have pioneered the use of software and AI to deliver a more accurate and clinically effective non-invasive solution for diagnosing and managing coronary artery disease (“CAD”), a leading cause of death worldwide. As of March 31, 2025, our Heartflow Platform has been used to assess CAD in more than 400,000 patients, including 132,000 in 2024 alone.

